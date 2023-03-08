Події

Occupiers inflict 24 air, one missile strikes on Ukraine on Tuesday – General Staff

Russian invaders launched 24 air strikes and one missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

"In particular, during airstrikes, the enemy used one Shahed-136 UAV. It was shot down," according to operational information about the Russian invasion as of 06:00 on Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders also carried out more than 60 attacks on the territory of Ukraine from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on areas of more than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, including the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Vuhledar in Donetsk region and Kherson.

