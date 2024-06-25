EU, opening negotiations on Ukraine's accession: We to continue to support you in war against Russia as long as it takes

The European Union reiterates that it will continue to support Ukraine in its just struggle against Russian aggression for as long as necessary and will contribute to its security.

The corresponding statement on behalf of the EU at the opening of the Intergovernmental Conference, marking the beginning of official negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Belgian Presidency of the EU Hadja Lahbib.

"The EU reiterates its strong condemnation of Russia's unjustified actions, unprovoked aggressive war against Ukraine and welcomes the resilience of the Ukrainian people. The EU recalls its unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and its right to self-defense against Russia's war of aggression. The EU will continue to support Ukraine and its people against Russia's ongoing war actions for as long as it takes and as intensely as necessary," she said.

Lahbib said the EU remains committed, together with partners, to contribute to security commitments with Ukraine. Ukrainians decide the future of Ukraine. The EU will continue to support the right of the Ukrainian people to choose their own destiny.

The minister said that from the very beginning of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the EU has provided about EUR 100 billion in assistance, the Ukraine Facility has already provided EUR 6 billion and will allocate up to EUR 50 billion to Ukraine for the period 2024-2027 to support the restoration and modernization of the country in accordance with requirements of Ukraine.

At the same time, she said the EU expects Kyiv to implement the Ukraine Plan, which complements the EU accession process and provides a framework for reforms and investments. "The EU is the largest supplier of aid to Ukraine. In addition to financial and military support, in response to Russian aggression, the EU also introduced unprecedented sanctions against Russia," Lahbib said.

The minister listed in detail the formats of EU assistance, adding that the emphasis is on further deepening the EU's sectoral cooperation with Ukraine and its gradual integration into the EU internal market, while maintaining its integrity.