Kuleba on Lavrov's statements: Russians reject diplomacy, they want blood, not talks

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba believes that the statements of the head of Russian diplomacy Sergey Lavrov about the alleged expansion of the "geographical tasks" of the Russians in the war against Ukraine indicate that Russia rejects diplomacy, and the Russians really want blood, not negotiations.

"By confessing dreams to grab more Ukrainian land, Russian Foreign Minister proves that Russia rejects diplomacy and focuses on war and terror. Russians want blood, not talks," Kuleba said on Twitetr on Wednesday.

He also called on all partners to step up sanctions pressure on Russia and speed up arms deliveries to Ukraine.