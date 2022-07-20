Події

18:21 20.07.2022

Kuleba on Lavrov's statements: Russians reject diplomacy, they want blood, not talks

1 хв читати
Kuleba on Lavrov's statements: Russians reject diplomacy, they want blood, not talks

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba believes that the statements of the head of Russian diplomacy Sergey Lavrov about the alleged expansion of the "geographical tasks" of the Russians in the war against Ukraine indicate that Russia rejects diplomacy, and the Russians really want blood, not negotiations.

"By confessing dreams to grab more Ukrainian land, Russian Foreign Minister proves that Russia rejects diplomacy and focuses on war and terror. Russians want blood, not talks," Kuleba said on Twitetr on Wednesday.

He also called on all partners to step up sanctions pressure on Russia and speed up arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Теги: #lavrov #kuleba
РЕКЛАМА

ВАЖЛИВЕ

На Дніпропетровщині близько 400 га посівів згоріли через ворожі обстріли, зібрати врожай із понад 12 тис. га неможливо через наявність боєприпасів на них - голова ОВА

Кулеба про заяви Лаврова: Росіяни відкидають дипломатію, вони хочуть крові, а не переговорів

Сьомий пакет санкцій передбачає заборону росзолота, заморожування активів Сбербанку та нових фіз- та юросіб

Посли ЄС схвалили сьомий пакет санкцій для Росії

Закриття Миколаєва для "зачисток" колаборантів планується за один-два тижні – голова ОВА

ОСТАННЄ

На Дніпропетровщині близько 400 га посівів згоріли через ворожі обстріли, зібрати врожай із понад 12 тис. га неможливо через наявність боєприпасів на них - голова ОВА

Кулеба про заяви Лаврова: Росіяни відкидають дипломатію, вони хочуть крові, а не переговорів

Литва направляє Україні бронетранспортери та боєприпаси

Сьомий пакет санкцій передбачає заборону росзолота, заморожування активів Сбербанку та нових фіз- та юросіб

Будинок офіцерів у Вінниці реконструюють зі збереженням фасаду - голова обладміністрації

Посли ЄС схвалили сьомий пакет санкцій для Росії

Через ворожі обстріли на Харківщині знищено понад 130 га зернових - ДСНС

Закриття Миколаєва для "зачисток" колаборантів планується за один-два тижні – голова ОВА

Російські окупанти продовжують красти українське зерно - ГУР

Під перевірку відповідності критеріям закону про деолігархізацію можуть підпадати 86 осіб – Данілов

РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА