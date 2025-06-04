Інтерфакс-Україна
Події
19:47 04.06.2025

US Embassy warns of risk of significant air attacks on Ukrainian territory

1 хв читати
US Embassy warns of risk of significant air attacks on Ukrainian territory

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has urged American citizens to remain vigilant due to the threat of new massive strikes.

"Russia has increased the intensity of its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks, and there is currently a continued risk of significant air attacks. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv urges U.S. citizens to exercise appropriate caution.  As always, we recommend you be prepared to shelter immediately in the event an air alert is announced," the embassy said in a statement on its website on June 4.

Теги: #massive_strikes

ВАЖЛИВЕ

Потрібно повністю перекрити Росії доступ до ресурсів для ведення війни - Єрмак

Трамп поговорив з Путіним, назвав розмову "хорошою, але не такою, що призведе до негайного миру

Умєров після "Рамштайну" оголосив про нову ініціативу щодо інвестування у виробництво зброї

Посольство США попереджає про загрозу масованих повітряних атак на територію України

Єрмак після зустрічі з Рубіо: Домовились координувати подальші дії

ОСТАННЄ

Потрібно повністю перекрити Росії доступ до ресурсів для ведення війни - Єрмак

Умєров за результатами зустрічі "Рамштайну": У 2025 році безпекова допомога перевищить показники всіх попередніх років повномасштабної війни

Міністр оборони Великої Британії про спецоперацію СБУ "Павутина": Знімаю капелюха

Триває візит української делегації до Вашингтону– Жовква

Суд заочно виніс вирок зраднику Шарію та присудив йому 15 років ув'язнення

Умєров підтвердив, що Україна мала проблеми з закупівлею китайських Mavic і зараз "заповнює прогалину" українською продукцією

Трамп поговорив з Путіним, назвав розмову "хорошою, але не такою, що призведе до негайного миру

Паліса закликав сенаторів США підтримати закон Грема про посилення антиросійських санкцій

Умєров після "Рамштайну" оголосив про нову ініціативу щодо інвестування у виробництво зброї

Посольство США попереджає про загрозу масованих повітряних атак на територію України

РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новини з усієї України

РЕКЛАМА