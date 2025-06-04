US Embassy warns of risk of significant air attacks on Ukrainian territory

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has urged American citizens to remain vigilant due to the threat of new massive strikes.

"Russia has increased the intensity of its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks, and there is currently a continued risk of significant air attacks. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv urges U.S. citizens to exercise appropriate caution. As always, we recommend you be prepared to shelter immediately in the event an air alert is announced," the embassy said in a statement on its website on June 4.