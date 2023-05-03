Події

Kuleba welcomes EU allocation of EUR 500 mln to strengthen EU defense industry, which will help cover AFU needs

Kuleba welcomes EU allocation of EUR 500 mln to strengthen EU defense industry, which will help cover AFU needs

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba welcomes the allocation of EUR 500 million by the European Union for production of ammunition and missiles by the EU defense industry, which will help cover the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"I welcome the EU's long-awaited decision to allocate EUR 500 million for artillery ammunition and missile production by EU defence industry. Increased production will help cover the needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces. A step we expected and a sign of lasting EU support for Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter.

The Foreign Minister also added that he especially appreciates the efforts of the European Commission to implement this initiative.

Кулеба вітає виділення ЄС 500 млн євро на зміцнення потенціалу оборонної промисловості ЄС, що допоможе покрити потреби ЗС України

