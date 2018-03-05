Экономика

Nord Stream-2 must fully comply with terms of EU's Third Energy Package

Helsinki believes that the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project must comply with the terms of the Third Energy Package of the European Union, and also stresses the need to implement the rulings of the Stockholm Arbitration, Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini has said.

"Finland fully supports international legislation and the policy of full implementation of international rules and laws. That is why the rulings of the Stockholm Arbitration must be carried out. We are watching the situation closely. We believe that we will have to look very closely at this project (Nord Stream-2), in particular, so that it fully corresponds to the terms of the Third Energy Package of the EU," he said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin in Kyiv on Monday.

In his turn, the Ukrainian foreign minister added that the gas pipeline will pass through the economic zone of Finland, and not through its territorial waters.

"We understand that our Finnish friends have limited influence, because this project does not go through their territorial waters, but through the economic zone of Finland... for us it is fundamentally important that this project should fully fall under the European energy legislation. It is out of the question that there should be any exceptions that will allow Gazprom to manipulate this project," Klimkin added.

