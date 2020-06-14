Видео

07:55 14.06.2020

В результате взрыва цистерны со сжиженным газом в Китае погибли 19 человек

1 мин читать
По меньшей мере 19 человек погибли, 171 потребовалась медицинская помощь в восточной китайской провинции Чжэцзян в результате взрыва автоцистерны со сжиженным газом, сообщили местные власти.

Трагедия произошла в субботу в 16:40 по местному времени (11:40 по Киеву) на скоростном шоссе Шэньян - Хайкоу в районе города Вэньлин.

После взрыв цистерна, пролетев около 100 метров, рухнула на городские постройки, под завалами оказались люди. Спасательная операция продолжается.

О причинах взрыва не сообщается, ведется расследование.

Теги: #взрыв #жертвы #китай
