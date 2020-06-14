В результате взрыва цистерны со сжиженным газом в Китае погибли 19 человек

По меньшей мере 19 человек погибли, 171 потребовалась медицинская помощь в восточной китайской провинции Чжэцзян в результате взрыва автоцистерны со сжиженным газом, сообщили местные власти.

Трагедия произошла в субботу в 16:40 по местному времени (11:40 по Киеву) на скоростном шоссе Шэньян - Хайкоу в районе города Вэньлин.

#BREAKING : At least 8 people were killed and dozens of others injured after a tanker carrying oil exploded in the chinese city of #Taizhou.



Locals posting the video's of consequences after explosion. 👇 pic.twitter.com/exvApTDw9T — Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил सुश्मित पाटिल (@PatilSushmit) June 13, 2020

As of 8:30 pm Sat, ten people have died & 112 were reported injured in an oil tanker explosion in Wenling, E.#China's #Zhejiang Province. People trapped in the collapsed houses affected by the explosion are missing: report. pic.twitter.com/B44AGKzxSO — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 13, 2020

#UPDATE As of 4:00 a.m. BJT Sunday, at least 18 people are dead and 166 rescued and transported to hospitals after an LNG (liquefied natural gas) tank truck explosion in east #China's Zhejiang Province. pic.twitter.com/Pc1tIzxZLw — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 13, 2020

После взрыв цистерна, пролетев около 100 метров, рухнула на городские постройки, под завалами оказались люди. Спасательная операция продолжается.

О причинах взрыва не сообщается, ведется расследование.