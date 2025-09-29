Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Ukrainian premiere of Children on Fire film'

On Thursday, October 2, at 11.00, a press conference on the topic "Ukrainian premiere of Children on Fire film" will begin in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Participants: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oleksandra Matviychuk, Oscar and Emmy nominated director/producer/cameraman Yevhen Afineevsky, producer, Emmy nominee Halyna Sadomtseva, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Film Academy and General Director of the Odesa International Film Festival Anna Machukh, American politician, lawyer and member of the US House of Representatives Michael Thomas McCaul Sr., Scottish Labour Party politician, member of the British Parliament Johanna Baxter MP (8/5-A, Reitarska St.). The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's Youtube channel. Registration of journalists on site by editorial certificates.