Zelensky orders govt to provide Lebanon with humanitarian aid – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed decree No. 319/2020 on the provision of humanitarian aid to the Republic of Lebanon.

The president's press service said on Friday that, according to the document, Ukraine will send cargo to Lebanon to help overcome the consequences of the emergency situation due to the blast occurred in the port of Beirut.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must immediately ensure the provision of the humanitarian assistance.

As reported, an August 4, 2020, the explosion rocked the port area of Beirut, killing 171, injuring more than 6,000 people and leaving 300,000 people without homes.