Події

19:24 14.02.2024

Interior Ministry: Search operation at site of airstrike on New York in Donetsk region on Feb 12 suspended due to enemy shelling

1 хв читати

Rescue and search operations at the site of an airstrike on a residential building in the town of New York, Donetsk region, which was carried out by the occupiers on February 12, had to be suspended due to constant enemy shelling, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

"Donetsk region. The search operation at the site of an enemy airstrike on the town of New York has been suspended. On February 12, as a result of the attack, the entrance to a five-story residential building was partially destroyed. Preliminarily, two people may be under the rubble," the ministry said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

It is indicated that a total of six people lived in the house, four of them were in the basement and were not injured.

"For three days, rescuers carried out rescue and search operations, but each time, due to targeted enemy shelling and threats to life, the work had to be suspended," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, it was decided to suspend search efforts. They will resume when the security situation improves.

Теги: #donetsk #operation #search #starring

ЩЕ ЗА ТЕМОЮ

12:42 08.08.2014
Pensioners in Luhansk and Donetsk regions deprived of access to UAH 1.3 bln

Pensioners in Luhansk and Donetsk regions deprived of access to UAH 1.3 bln

РЕКЛАМА

ВАЖЛИВЕ

На Донеччині внаслідок обстрілів загинули 4 людини - ОВА

Зеленський доручив створити комплексну систему, яка з'єднала б армію і промисловість

Українські перевізники 15 лютого протестуватимуть проти дій польських фермерів-протестувальників і заблокують ПП "Ягодин - Дорогуськ"

Засідання групи "Рамштайн" відбувається за участю Умєрова, Сирського і Буданова - Міноборони

У Чернігові внаслідок вибуху в автомобілі постраждали двоє людей

ОСТАННЄ

Українська авіація завдала ударів по 10 районах зосередження особового складу ворога

Протягом доби ворог завдав чотири ракетних і 91 авіаудар, здійснив 83 обстріли з РСЗВ - Генштаб ЗСУ

Кличко обговорив із віцепрезиденткою Бундестагу посилення місцевого самоврядування

За добу відбулося 64 бойові зіткнення, ЗС України відбили 28 атак на авдіївському напрямку

У рамках "Рамштайн" підписано угоду про коаліцію з розмінування для України на чолі з Литвою

ЄС готує санкції проти виробника ракет у КНДР і міністра оборони цієї країни в межах заходів проти РФ

Аббас закликав угруповання ХАМАС укласти угоду з Ізраїлем, щоб уникнути військової операції в Рафаху

BAE Systems відкрила офіс у Києві та планує створення ремонтної та виробничої баз

Унаслідок удару по Великому Бурлуку загинули два мирних жителі - поліція

МВС: Пошукову операцію на місці авіаудару по Нью-Йорку на Донеччині призупинено через ворожі обстріли

РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА