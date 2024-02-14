Interior Ministry: Search operation at site of airstrike on New York in Donetsk region on Feb 12 suspended due to enemy shelling

Rescue and search operations at the site of an airstrike on a residential building in the town of New York, Donetsk region, which was carried out by the occupiers on February 12, had to be suspended due to constant enemy shelling, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

"Donetsk region. The search operation at the site of an enemy airstrike on the town of New York has been suspended. On February 12, as a result of the attack, the entrance to a five-story residential building was partially destroyed. Preliminarily, two people may be under the rubble," the ministry said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

It is indicated that a total of six people lived in the house, four of them were in the basement and were not injured.

"For three days, rescuers carried out rescue and search operations, but each time, due to targeted enemy shelling and threats to life, the work had to be suspended," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, it was decided to suspend search efforts. They will resume when the security situation improves.