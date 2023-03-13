Події

20:13 13.03.2023

Rada intends to immediately consider govt bill to increase state budget spending by UAH 537 bln - MP

The Verkhovna Rada plans to immediately consider a bill initiated by the Cabinet of Ministers to increase state budget spending by UAH 537 billion, MP Roksolana Pidlasa (the Servant of the People faction) has said.

"The Verkhovna Rada will consider this draft law without delay," she wrote on her Facebook page on Monday evening.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the government supported a bill to increase state budget spending by UAH 537 billion. The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to allocate more than UAH 518 billion to the security and defense sector and increase the reserve fund by another UAH 19 billion. According to Shmyhal, this will help strengthen Ukraine's defense capability and stop Russian aggression.

