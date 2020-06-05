Avakov on 'Sheremet case': materials involving three defendants sent to court, no need for political speculation

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has said there is no need to politicize the 'Sheremet case', saying materials involving three suspects have been sent to court.

"Investigators submitted the materials to the court ... There is no need for political speculation about this," the minister said on Friday, speaking from the rostrum of parliament.

"We draw attention to all the versions which exist, including conspiracy theories," he said, speaking generally about the investigation.

Avakov said materials involving three suspects were transferred to the court, adding that lawyers for the defense and the suspects may acquaint themselves with the materials and defend their position in court.

“The case of the murder of Pavlo Sheremet is very complicated, with many aggravating and hidden circumstances. A lot of information has been gathered in this case. A lot of work has been done," he added.

According to him, the investigation has already collected more than 200 volumes of the case.

"To date, three people have been notified of the suspicion. Each suspect has the right to defense. And the court must make a decision, taking into account the whole system of arguments for the prosecution and the defense," the minister said.

Avakov noted that investigators believe they have a "comprehensive set of arguments" to declare suspicion.

"The suspects, using all means of defense, however, I emphasize, refused to testify, to participate in investigative experiments and to undergo a polygraph test," he added. "The investigation into this matter is very serious. It has nothing to do with personalities, careers, including mine, or other officials or police officers."