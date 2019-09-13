События

Zelensky: Ukraine awaits next stage of prisoner exchange with Russia, preparing new lists

Kyiv is compiling new lists with the names of Ukrainian citizens held in Russia who could return home as part of the next exchange of prisoners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Now we are speaking about the next stage after our political prisoners and sailors. I'd say it straight out that we are preparing other lists and awaiting the next stage of this swap," he said at the 16th Yalta European Strategy (YES) Annual Meeting in Kyiv on Friday.

