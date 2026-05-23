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14:08 23.05.2026

Woman killed in Russian shelling of Kherson – authorities

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Woman killed in Russian shelling of Kherson – authorities
Фото: Херсонська ОВА

 A Kherson resident was killed in Russian shelling of the regional center, said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russians have cut short the life of another resident of Kherson. Last night, a 66-year-old woman was mortally wounded as a result of a drone hitting a house in the Korabelny district of the city," he wrote in Telegram.

Prokudin expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Теги: #kherson_region #russian_attack

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