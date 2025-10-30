Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

On Thursday, Russian troops struck the Slovianska TPP, killing two people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Just now, a few hours ago, there was a strike on the Slovianska TPP - a strike by Russian bombs. Unfortunately, two people died. My condolences. There are wounded. And this is exclusively terror. Normal people don't fight like this, and there should be an appropriate reaction from the world to such a Russian war," Zelenskyy said in an evening address.