14:45 01.09.2025

Ukraine – Moldova: Red Cross societies exchange first aid experience

Ukraine – Moldova: Red Cross societies exchange first aid experience
Фото: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) shared their expertise in first aid with future instructors of the Moldovan Red Cross.

"It is important for us to exchange knowledge and practices with other national Red Cross societies. In Ukraine, we have a large team of instructors and trainers who teach people how to save lives every day. In Moldova, we demonstrated how we prepare instructors, how we pass on experience, and trained future instructors in teaching methods for first aid," said Nadia Yamnenko, head of the URCS First Aid Department.

During the working visit to Moldova, the Ukrainian instructor team held two basic first aid trainings for candidates to become Moldovan Red Cross instructors.

In addition to training sessions, URCS representatives planned further cooperation with colleagues from the French and Moldovan Red Cross societies.

The URCS visit to Moldova took place as part of the partnership between the URCS First Aid Department and the Moldovan Red Cross.

According to information published on the URCS official Facebook page, the level of first aid training in Ukraine is high:

"We have something to be proud of, and something to share. In just the past three years, the Ukrainian Red Cross team has trained 345,438 people in first aid."

 

Source: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/posts/pfbid02fuaLWDEkqtgMhFDxXEmURiCKxZFVMxxoiCyucT7hysq9PH7UWD2eRZZc7w4agrWol

 

