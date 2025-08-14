Ukraine and Europe must be participants in peace talks - phone talk between speakers of parliaments of Ukraine and Slovenia

Ukraine and Europe should be participants in peace negotiations, according to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and the Chairman of the National Assembly of Slovenia Urška Klakočar-Zupančič.

"I have just finished a conversation with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia Urška Klakočar-Zupančič. I heard my colleague's clear position: discussing the future of a sovereign state without its participation is unacceptable. Ukraine must be a full participant in future negotiations. As well as Europe - after all, this is not just about the war in Ukraine, but about common European security," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Stefanchuk noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for any constructive format and, most importantly, a result, which should begin with a ceasefire.

"We are united in the fact that security guarantees for Ukraine should not be paper declarations, but real mechanisms capable of containing the aggressor. Russia does not have and will not have the right to influence the future of Ukraine: neither in the EU, nor in NATO. Every peace initiative should be accompanied by powerful pressure on the aggressor - political and sanctions," the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament emphasized.

According to him, during the conversation an agreement was reached on further coordination of efforts, in particular within the framework of inter-parliamentary groups.

"There is a common understanding: sustainable peace is possible only on the basis of unwavering respect for international law, which should again acquire the status of an unconditional reference point," Stefanchuk noted.