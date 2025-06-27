Інтерфакс-Україна
Події
21:04 27.06.2025

Trump interested in Ukraine's achievements in weapons production – Yermak

1 хв читати

President of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Donald Trump is interested in Ukraine's achievements in weapons production, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"I can reveal an insider's view that during the last meeting, which I think was very good between President Zelenskyy and President Trump. President Trump devoted a lot of time to discussing Ukraine's achievements in weapons production. He asked a lot of questions and it was clear that he was very interested in it. This definitely demonstrates that the United States is interested in cooperation with Ukraine," he said during the Forum of Government and Business: From Dialogue to Partnership in Kyiv on Friday.

Теги: #sbu #trump

ВАЖЛИВЕ

ВАКС обрав запобіжний захід Чернишову у вигляді застави в 120 млн грн

Членами розширеної Ради підприємництва стали 77 бізнесменів, Єрмак, Свириденко, бізнес-омбудсмен, представник ФРУ, секретарем – Каціон

Зеленський та РНБО доручили забезпечити у бюджетній декларації-2026-2028 необхідні гроші на нацбезпеку та оборону та опрацювати збільшення виплат військовим

Зеленський запровадив нові санкції проти російських виробників "Шахедів"

У Києві в суботу змінять деякі маршрути громадського транспорту

ОСТАННЄ

У центрі Одеси увечері в п'ятницю сталася стрілянина, є поранений – поліція

Цифрову платформу DOT-Chain розширять на забезпечення зброєю - Умєров

Київська громада на цьому тижні передала на фронт ще 1700 дронів

СБУ та ССО знищили два російські літаки СУ-34 на аеродромі Маринівка у Волгоградській області, ще два пошкодили

Судитимуть ще одного фігуранта у справі з закупівлі бурових вишок для "Чорноморнафтогазу"

Посол Швеції в Україні ознайомився із діяльністю УЧХ на Сумщині

Кількість постраждалих у Самарі на Дніпропетровщині через ракетну атаку зросла до 25 людей

ВАКС обрав запобіжний захід Чернишову у вигляді застави в 120 млн грн

Членами розширеної Ради підприємництва стали 77 бізнесменів, Єрмак, Свириденко, бізнес-омбудсмен, представник ФРУ, секретарем – Каціон

ВАКС розглядатиме клопотання про відсторонення Чернишова від посади на окремому засіданні

РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новини з усієї України

РЕКЛАМА