20:34 18.01.2024

Poland to submit to EU its amendments to agreement on ‘transport visa waiver’ in near future

The Polish Ministry of Infrastructure will soon submit its proposals to the European Union on amendments to the agreement on the liberalization of transportation between Ukraine and the EU, Deputy Head of the department Paweł Gancarz told Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych.

“Paweł Gancarz informed his interlocutor that Poland will soon present its proposals on amendments to the agreement on the liberalization of transportation between Ukraine and the EU at the EU forum and invited the Ukrainian side to cooperate. The Deputy Minister stressed that Poland's efforts in this direction are aimed at developing favorable conditions for both sides,” the official website of the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure says.

It is indicated that the meeting also discussed the need for the Ukrainian side to fully implement the agreements reached during bilateral meetings and contained in the agreement signed on January 16, 2024 between Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak and representatives of Polish carriers. In exchange for their fulfillment, the protesters agreed to unblock checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border by March 1.

