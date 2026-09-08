Imports and illicit production kept august gas market stable – analyst

Imports of motor gasoline totaled 152,000 tonnes in August 2026, down 7% from the same period last year, while 1.12 million tonnes were imported in the first eight months of the year, up 16% from the corresponding eight-month period a year earlier.

The A-95 Consulting Group reported this following a special study on Tuesday.

"Lithuania remains the undisputed leader in terms of supply volumes, at 51,800 tonnes, or 34% of total imports," A-95 said.

Poland ranked second with 40,100 tonnes of gasoline, or 26%.

The combined share of the two countries increased over the year from 55% to 60%.

According to the group, this result was primarily driven by the owner of refineries in Lithuania and Poland, ORLEN Group, which shipped 78,800 tonnes, or 52% of total imports in August.

Meanwhile, shipments from Germany fell 13% to 18,200 tonnes, of which 11,200 tonnes, or 61.5%, accounted for the UPG network.

According to A-95, imports of high-octane fuel via the southern route, as in the case of diesel fuel, declined noticeably. In particular, Romanian imports fell by one-third in August to 23,400 tonnes, while Greek imports fell 40% to 15,000 tonnes.

"The main reason for the significant drop in imports from the south was the price factor. In August, when a market shortage was no longer a threat, companies reduced purchases of more expensive fuel from Romania and Greece," the consulting group said.

Among importers, OKKO led with 46,100 tonnes in August and 302,000 tonnes since the beginning of the year, accounting for 27% of total imports. Three companies shared second place – WOG, UPG and UKRNAFTA – each importing about 20,000 tonnes.

"In August, gasoline supplies were lower due to large carryover stocks and an increase in artisanal production domestically, made possible by the ability to add excise-free solvents," A-95 explained.

The consulting group believes that the relevant government authorities, primarily the State Tax Service, should pay increased attention to this factor, as the issue involves not only losses to the state budget but also the questionable quality of such fuel.