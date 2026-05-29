Ukrainian business urges parliament, govt to reform e-document management in line with EU standards

The European Business Association (EBA) has appealed to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, as well as the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, calling for a systemic and prompt approach to electronic document management reform through the adoption of bill No. 14414.

"The current regulation of electronic document management no longer corresponds to modern automated business processes or European approaches... the current model still relies on individual signing and visualisation of each document, which hinders automation and creates additional administrative burdens for business," the EBA said in a statement distributed by its press service.

The association said that the lack of clear regulation for structured electronic documents slows down the integration of Ukrainian businesses into the EU digital market and hampers the development of e-solutions in logistics, tax administration, and auditing.

Among the key business needs, the EBA named legal recognition of structured electronic documents and the possibility of their automated processing without mandatory visualisation, as well as expansion of the use of electronic seals for legal entities.

In addition, the reform should ensure harmonisation of Ukrainian legislation with Regulation (EU) No. 910/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions in the internal market (eIDAS), and create conditions for the full-scale implementation of electronic primary and settlement documents.

Business also highlights the importance of transitioning from paper-based archiving to electronic document storage, ensuring data security and integrity in line with EU practices