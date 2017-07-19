Share of gas coal consumption by Ukrainian TPPs in H1 2017 reaches 76.5%

The share of gas coal consumption by Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) in January-June 2017 was 76.5%, Head of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) Dmytro Vovk wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the consumption forecast for 2017, expected consumption of gas coal by TPPs this year is 18.245 million tonnes (76.2%) and anthracite coal – 5.702 million tonnes (23.8%).

Vovk recalled that in 2013, the share of gas coal was 51.5% and anthracite – 48.9%.

As reported, in 2016, Ukrainian TPPs burnt 28.835 million tonnes of coal, including 17.697 million tonnes of gas coal (61.4%) and 11.136 million of anthracite coal (38.6%).